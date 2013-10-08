Dover heroin and cocaine haul 'worth millions of pounds'

Cocaine and heroin with a combined street value running into millions of pounds have been seized from two lorries entering the UK through Dover.

Border Force officers at the port seized 58kg (128lb) of cocaine and 2kg (4.6lb) of heroin in separate searches.

The heroin and most of the cocaine was found in the cab of an Italian-registered lorry.

And 10kg (22lb) of cocaine was found in the bodywork of a Romanian-registered lorry. Two drivers were arrested.

A Home Office spokesman said the drivers' details had been passed to the National Crime Agency for further inquiries.

Both lorries were stopped during checks at the port on 5 October.