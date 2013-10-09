Kent fraudster wanted for prison recall

Image caption Peter Swann is known to use aliases

A man who was jailed for fraud and breach of a restraining order is wanted by Kent Police for recall to prison.

Peter Swann, 57, was released from HM Prison Elmley on the Isle of Sheppey on 27 September but has since breached the terms of his licence conditions, police said.

Swann had served four years of a four-and-a-half-year sentence.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in (1,7m) tall, with greying collar-length hair and green eyes.

Police said he was known to use aliases including Pat Holland.