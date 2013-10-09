Biker killed in Gillingham crash was 'loveable, young man'

A motorcyclist who died after hitting a concrete bollard has been named.

Jack Angel, 23, of Gillingham, Kent, lost control of his motorbike as he rode along Courtenay Road in the town, on Monday afternoon.

His family said is a statement: "He was a lively, intelligent, loveable, young man, who enjoyed life, especially his cars and bikes.

"He will be sadly and greatly missed by his loving family, girlfriend, and many friends."

Any witnesses to the crash have been asked to contact Kent Police.