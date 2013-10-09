Harjit Chaggar death: Police release images of possible witnesses

Image caption Police want to speak to the four people seen around the time Harjit Chaggar was last seen

Four people caught on CCTV could have information about the disappearance of a woman who was found dead in a shop basement last month, police have said.

The body of Harjit Chaggar, 69, was discovered on 14 September, two weeks after she was last seen near a doctor's surgery on Magpie Hall Road in Chatham.

Kent Police want to speak to the two women and two men, who were captured on CCTV on the road on 2 September.

Three men have been charged with Mrs Chaggar's murder.