Harjit Chaggar death: Police release images of possible witnesses
Four people caught on CCTV could have information about the disappearance of a woman who was found dead in a shop basement last month, police have said.
The body of Harjit Chaggar, 69, was discovered on 14 September, two weeks after she was last seen near a doctor's surgery on Magpie Hall Road in Chatham.
Kent Police want to speak to the two women and two men, who were captured on CCTV on the road on 2 September.
Three men have been charged with Mrs Chaggar's murder.