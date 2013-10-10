Gravesend tyre blaze: No charges for arrested man

Image caption More than 70 firefighters fought the the blaze in Canal Road at its height

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at a tyre yard in Kent has been told no further action will be taken against him.

Smoke from the fire in Canal Road, Gravesend could be seen for miles across London, Essex and Kent.

Coaches and double-decker buses belonging to a company next door were damaged when 2,000 tyres went up in flames on 31 August.

Kent Police said the man had been released from bail without charge.

At its height, more than 70 firefighters and 12 fire engines tackled the blaze.

The canal basin was evacuated and surrounding roads were closed, but no-one was injured.