Tonbridge regeneration plans go on display

Image caption The Bradford Street leisure centre will replace the 1980s-built Angel Centre

A plans to regenerate a Kent town centre with retail and leisure centres have gone on public display.

The developments in Tonbridge on Bradford Street and the current Sainsbury's site would include a cinema, a fitness centre, a new supermarket and restaurants.

The public have been asked for their feedback on the plans, which will replace the Angel Centre.

The exhibition at the council chamber in Tonbridge is open until Saturday.

Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council is developing the Bradford Street site creating a community and leisure centre to replace the Angel Centre, which is on the planned Sainsbury's complex.

The new Sainsbury's would have a multi-screen cinema, restaurants and a new store.

Planning applications are due to be submitted later this year.