Man denies robbery at Leysdown-on-Sea amusement arcade

Image caption Cash was stolen in a raid on Mr G's amusement arcade in Leysdown-on-Sea in June

A man has pleaded not guilty to robbery in connection with a cash raid at a Kent amusement arcade.

Gary Grannells, 25, of Notting Hill, west London denied robbing Mr G's arcade on The Promenade, Leysdown-on-Sea on the Isle of Sheppey in June.

He admitted handling stolen goods and two charges of assaulting a police officer causing actual bodily harm.

He was remanded in custody at Maidstone Crown Court ahead of a trial, the date of which will be set in December.