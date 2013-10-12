Two Kent police officers hurt in Tunbridge Wells arrest

Image caption The police officers had been called to an incident in Monson Road, in the town centre

Two police officers have been injured as they tried to make an arrest in the centre of Tunbridge Wells.

Kent Police said they were being treated in hospital, but did not disclose their injuries or condition.

It is believed they were injured after being called to Monson Road, in the town centre, just before 13:00 BST after a driver threatened a pedestrian.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with an assault. No weapons were believed to have been used.