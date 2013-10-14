Man charged after two Kent police officers injured

Image caption The police officers had been called to an incident in Monson Road, in the centre of Tunbridge Wells

A man has been charged with assaulting two Kent police officers.

The men were injured after being called to Monson Road, in Tunbridge Wells, just before 13:00 BST on Saturday.

One officer remains in hospital, while the other has been discharged. A member of the public was also injured and treated at the scene by paramedics.

John Leigh, 29, from Salomons Road in the town, has been charged with three counts of assault and causing actual bodily harm to the police officers.

He was remanded on bail by magistrates in Sevenoaks to appear at the same court on 22 October.