Brian Calcutt jailed for fracturing newborn baby son's skull

Image caption The judge said Calcutt could not be trusted with children

A father who fractured his newborn son's skull has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Brian Calcutt was found guilty last month of grievous bodily harm with intent after his 25 day old son Logan suffered bleeding on the brain.

Calcutt, 40, from Maidstone in Kent, had previously been found guilty of assaulting a four month old girl in 1999.

The judge said Calcutt had a short fuse and could not be trusted with children.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Kent County Council said the county's children's services had not known that he had fathered a child in Kent.

"This injured child was not previously known to us until this incident occurred," she said.

"The council will act whenever it becomes aware of a situation in which a child might be at risk.

"We are dependent on relevant information reaching us, either directly or through our partners."