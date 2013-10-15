Two men hurt as bus hits cherry picker in Tunbridge Wells
- 15 October 2013
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men were injured when a cherry picker they were working on was hit by a bus.
The crash happened at about 22:45 BST on Monday while work was being carried out in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
The men were knocked to the ground and taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The accident was in Mount Pleasant Road which had to be closed for a time afterwards but has now reopened, Kent Police said.