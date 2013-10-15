Two men hurt as bus hits cherry picker in Tunbridge Wells

Image caption The crash happened close to the disused cinema site on Mount Pleasant Road in Tunbridge Wells

Two men were injured when a cherry picker they were working on was hit by a bus.

The crash happened at about 22:45 BST on Monday while work was being carried out in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

The men were knocked to the ground and taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The accident was in Mount Pleasant Road which had to be closed for a time afterwards but has now reopened, Kent Police said.