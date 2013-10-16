Two questioned over Canterbury masked figure

Image caption Police released CCTV images of masked man seen in the Buttermarket area of Canterbury

Two people have been questioned by police after reports that a person wearing a horror mask was causing alarm among female students in Canterbury.

Kent Police received four reports of a man loitering in a mask and one woman reported being grabbed by a man.

A 15-year-old boy, who came forward voluntarily with his father, has been spoken to by officers. A 22-year-old man arrested on Monday has been bailed.

Police said officers were trying to find who grabbed the student on Friday.

Someone described as wearing a "Saw" mask or a "V for Vendetta" mask, was seen around the Canterbury Christchurch University site, police said.