Two questioned over Canterbury masked figure

  • 16 October 2013
Image caption Police released CCTV images of masked man seen in the Buttermarket area of Canterbury

Two people have been questioned by police after reports that a person wearing a horror mask was causing alarm among female students in Canterbury.

Kent Police received four reports of a man loitering in a mask and one woman reported being grabbed by a man.

A 15-year-old boy, who came forward voluntarily with his father, has been spoken to by officers. A 22-year-old man arrested on Monday has been bailed.

Police said officers were trying to find who grabbed the student on Friday.

Someone described as wearing a "Saw" mask or a "V for Vendetta" mask, was seen around the Canterbury Christchurch University site, police said.

