Harjit Chaggar death: Kent Police seek Chatham driver

Image caption Officers said the car had a blue and white sign on each side

Detectives investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a shop basement in Chatham are trying to trace the driver of a vehicle seen on the day she disappeared.

Kent Police have released CCTV images of the car which appeared to have a blue and white sign on both sides.

The body of Harjit Chaggar, 69, was found two weeks after she was last seen in Magpie Hall Road on 2 September.

Three men have been charged with murdering Mrs Chaggar.

Image caption Officers are appealing for information about a man seen in Magpie Hall Road

A fourth man, aged 27, from Chatham, remains on bail.

Officers said the "distinctive" car was seen in Magpie Hall Road on the afternoon of 2 September.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, its owner, or driver is urged to contact Det Sgt Adam Marshall.

Last week, police released CCTV images of four people they wanted to speak to as part of their inquiries.

Detectives said three of the four people had come forward.

Officers are still appealing for information about a man seen in Magpie Hall Road at the time when Mrs Chaggar was last seen.