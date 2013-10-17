Kent

Man suffers burns in Maidstone house fire

  • 17 October 2013
  • From the section Kent

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment to burns he suffered in a fire at his house.

The blaze erupted in the semi-detached house in Lenside Drive, Bearsted, near Maidstone in the early hours of Thursday.

Crews doused the fire which started on the ground floor but spread to the roof. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The injured man managed to escape the building before crews arrived.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites