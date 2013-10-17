Man suffers burns in Maidstone house fire
- 17 October 2013
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been taken to hospital for treatment to burns he suffered in a fire at his house.
The blaze erupted in the semi-detached house in Lenside Drive, Bearsted, near Maidstone in the early hours of Thursday.
Crews doused the fire which started on the ground floor but spread to the roof. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The injured man managed to escape the building before crews arrived.