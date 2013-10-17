Deal struck over 'jeopardised' Tunbridge Wells road plan

Image caption The relief road near the industrial estate aims to ease congestion in the area

A supermarket chain which refused to give up land for a £5m road improvement scheme in Tunbridge Wells has now agreed to go ahead with the plan.

Asda was the only landowner on the North Farm Industrial Estate not to have signed up to the scheme to speed up traffic through the area in Kent.

The firm had wanted an amendment, but has now agreed to the original plan.

Kent County Council (KCC), which put forward the scheme, previously said Asda had put the whole project at risk.

'Clarity achieved'

Asda's senior property communications manager, Philip Bartram, said: "Asda prides itself on supporting communities throughout the country and Tunbridge Wells is no exception.

"We believe the minor amendment to the scheme we put forward had genuine merit, however following extensive discussions with the council, we are now satisfied we have received the consultation, explanations and clarity we required to enable us to support the scheme."

He said Asda always made it very clear it had supported the overall scheme.

The plan had relied on local businesses agreeing to surrender plots of land with all but Asda saying yes.

It will see Longfield Road widened to two lanes.

Tunbridge Wells council and KCC have secured £3.5m from the government to put towards the work.