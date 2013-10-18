Ashford man John Williams charged over sex attacks

A 46-year-old man has been charged with a series of sexual assaults on women over a period of nearly three years.

John Williams, 46, of Essetford Road, Ashford, is due to appear before Canterbury Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was charged with 11 counts of assault and sexual assault following his arrest on Wednesday.

The seven attacks he is accused of are alleged to have happened in Ashford between November 2010 and August 2013.