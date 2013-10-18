Kent

Canterbury masked figure identified as 15-year-old boy

  • 18 October 2013
Image caption Kent Police received reports of a man loitering in a mask

A 15-year-old boy has been confirmed as the person seen loitering in a horror mask in Canterbury.

Police said the boy had voluntarily came forward with his father, and has been confirmed as the figure seen on CCTV between 9 and 12 October.

He has been eliminated from the investigation into a separate incident, where a woman reported being grabbed by a masked man.

The force is appealing for witnesses to that incident, on 11 October.

The suspect was described as white, 5ft 11in tall, skinny, and wearing a black hooded top, dark jeans and a white 'V for Vendetta' mask.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Monday as part of the inquiry and has been bailed.

