Harjit Chaggar death: Man in baseball cap identified

Detectives investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a Kent shop basement have identified a man who was seen in the area.

The body of Harjit Chaggar, 69, was found two weeks after she was last seen in Magpie Hall Road, Chatham, on 2 September.

Officers had sought a man wearing a baseball cap who was captured on CCTV at the time Mrs Chaggar was last seen.

Kent Police said they had spoken to the man but he had not been charged.

Abdul Hannan, 44, and Murshed Miah, 38, both from Maidstone, and Mohammed Liaket Islam, 28, from Gillingham, have been charged with murder and remain in custody.

A fourth man, aged 27, from Chatham, remains on bail.