Seven men, aged between 21 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kent Police said officers were called to a flat in Lower Stone Street, in Maidstone, at 23:20 BST on Sunday following reports of an assault.

A 19-year-old man was found seriously injured and taken to King's College Hospital, in south London, where he later died.

The victim has yet to be formally identified and police said they were trying to contact his next of kin.