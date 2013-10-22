Maidstone murder: More time to question six suspects

Image caption Officers were called to a flat in Lower Stone Street on Sunday night

Police have been given extra time to question six men over the death of an Italian man in Maidstone.

Officers were called to a flat in Lower Stone Street, Maidstone, at 23:20 BST on Sunday following reports of an assault.

A 19-year-old Italian man was found seriously injured and taken to King's College Hospital, in south London, where he later died.

Seven men were arrested on suspicion of murder and one has been bailed.

The 45-year-old man was released on bail until 16 December.

Magistrates have granted police extra time to question the six who are still in custody.

Officers now have until Wednesday evening to question the suspects.

The victims's family have been informed and are travelling to Kent from Italy.