Image caption Mr Savage had been one of over 14,000 runners taking part in the race

A runner from Kent has died after collapsing at the finish line of a marathon in Ireland.

Ricki Savage, 27, was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack at the Airtricity Dublin Marathon on Monday.

It was the first marathon Mr Savage, from Ramsgate, had taken part in.

BBC correspondent Shane Harrison said Mr Savage, who had completed several half-marathons, had been one of more than 14,000 runners taking part.

BHF 'sympathies'

He said Mr Savage's family, who flew out to be with him on Monday afternoon, maintained a vigil at his hospital bedside.

The 27-year-old had been raising money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The race organisers said Mr Savage was initially treated by a St John Ambulance medical crew before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The spokesman said: "We would like to commend the St John Ambulance medical team and all those in St Vincent's who looked after Mr Savage and express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

Louise Parkes, fundraising director for the BHF said: "We are very sorry to hear a man has died after taking part in a marathon on behalf of the BHF.

"Our deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time."