Image caption The occupants of the house were unhurt

A woman was fortunate to escape with minor injuries after her car crashed into a house, Kent Police have said.

Emergency services were called to Darenth Hill in Darenth at 12:20 GMT.

Firefighters worked with a structural engineer from the local authority to stabilise the property before cutting the woman free.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the occupants of the house and neighbouring properties were uninjured.