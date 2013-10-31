'Lucky' escape after car crashes into house in Darenth
- 31 October 2013
A woman was fortunate to escape with minor injuries after her car crashed into a house, Kent Police have said.
Emergency services were called to Darenth Hill in Darenth at 12:20 GMT.
Firefighters worked with a structural engineer from the local authority to stabilise the property before cutting the woman free.
A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the occupants of the house and neighbouring properties were uninjured.