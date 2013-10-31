Kent

'Lucky' escape after car crashes into house in Darenth

  • 31 October 2013
Car crashed into house
Image caption The occupants of the house were unhurt

A woman was fortunate to escape with minor injuries after her car crashed into a house, Kent Police have said.

Emergency services were called to Darenth Hill in Darenth at 12:20 GMT.

Firefighters worked with a structural engineer from the local authority to stabilise the property before cutting the woman free.

A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the occupants of the house and neighbouring properties were uninjured.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites