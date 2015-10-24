Rochester Castle siege light show marks 800 years

Image copyright Medway Council Image caption There will also be live battle re-enactments during the show

A light show projected on to the wall of Rochester Castle to mark the 800th anniversary of a famous siege will depict one of the towers collapsing.

Live battle re-enactments with pyrotechnics will also feature as part of the event organised by Medway Council.

The light show will depict the south east tower crumbling stone by stone.

The castle was defended by rebels during the First Barons' War in 1215, while under siege from King John.

For two months the rebels held out against the King, however, they finally left the castle after running out of food.

Image copyright Medway Council Image caption Scenes from the siege will be projected on to the castle's wall

The council said no ticket was needed for Saturday's extravaganza, which audiences will be able to watch from designated areas around Boley Hill.

Deputy leader Howard Doe said: "The story of King John and the siege of Rochester Castle shaped the future of this country and this event will help tell that story to those who don't know it and also provide a spectacular way of telling it to those who do.

"This will be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the siege as it happened and people of all ages are going to enjoy the spectacular way in which we are presenting this story.

"Imagine watching part of the castle collapse just like it did 800 years ago and you'll get a good idea, not only of the scale of this project, but the excitement it will create and I'm sure it will be talked about for many years to come."

He said there would be four shows, lasting 30 minutes each, beginning at 18:00, 19:00, 20:00 and 21:00 BST.