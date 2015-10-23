Thames boat trip to mark Margate's JMW Turner exhibition

Image copyright Ashmolean Museum, University of Oxford Image caption JMW Turner, Margate, 1826 - 1828

A boat journey taken by the artist JMW Turner along the River Thames is to be recreated to launch a new exhibition of his work in Kent.

The Waverley, the world's last seagoing paddle steamer, will travel from London along the coast to Margate next year.

Turner was a regular visitor to the seaside town and the boat will follow the route first taken by him as a boy.

It will herald the start of the Turner and Colour exhibition at the Turner Contemporary in October.

The voyage will also celebrate the gallery's fifth anniversary.

Image copyright Tate, London 2015 Image caption JMW Turner, Vermilion Towers, c.1834

A gallery spokeswoman said Turner loved Margate "for the sea, the skies, and his landlady Mrs Booth".

"Turner first came to Margate aged 11, having been sent by his parents to school in Love Lane in Margate Old Town.

"He returned to sketch there aged 21 and from the 1820s onwards became a regular visitor," she said.

His connection with Margate was the founding inspiration for Turner Contemporary.

Image copyright Tate, London 2015 Image caption JMW Turner, Landscape with Water, c.1840-5

The widowed Mrs Booth, with whom the artist had a love affair, is immortalised in his bronze shell lady sculpture at the end of the Harbour Arm in the town.

The gallery said Turner and Colour will be the largest exhibition of the artist's work in the UK, featuring more than 70 works, including paintings, drawings and engravings.

It will include the fullest collection of the artist's watercolours of Margate, and follows the success of Turner and the Elements in 2012.

It will run for three months from 8 October 2016.