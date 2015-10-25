Kent

Missing hospital patient found after Kent Police appeal

  • 25 October 2015
  • From the section Kent

A man who sparked a police hunt when he went missing from a hospital in Kent has been found.

The 34-year-old was last seen at Maidstone Hospital at 13:10 BST on Friday.

Kent Police described the man as "vulnerable", saying he was "not getting the care he needed" if he spent too long without treatment.

However, on Sunday afternoon police said the man had been found "safe and well".

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites