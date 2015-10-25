Man 'critical' after hit-and-run in Gravesend

A 56-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a hit-and-run in Gravesend.

The collision happened shortly before 18:45 BST on Saturday in London Road.

Kent Police said a car - believed to be a black Vauxhall Astra - hit the man but failed to stop. It was later found abandoned in Grange Road.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a London Hospital where he remains in a "critical but stable" condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses.