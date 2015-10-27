Police watchdog questions Dartford PCC crash insurance

Image caption Politicians have questioned Mrs Barnes's future as Kent's PCC

Kent's police and crime commissioner may have been driving without insurance when she was involved in a crash, a police watchdog report has concluded.

Ann Barnes crashed in September 2014, raising questions as to whether the journey was for business and if she was adequately insured.

Tuesday's report said there is evidence an offence may have been committed.

The report has now called for all police and crime commissioners to have valid insurance for business use.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation was sparked after Mrs Barnes's Mercedes was in collision with another car in Princes Road, Dartford, on 16 September 2014. Nobody was seriously hurt.

It said: "It is the investigator's opinion that there is evidence upon which the IPCC Commissioner could determine that an offence of using motor vehicle without insurance on 16 September 2014, contrary to The Road Traffic Act 1998, may have been committed by Mrs Barnes."

Image caption Ann Barnes was a named driver for a car insured in her husband's name

The IPCC said Mrs Barnes had visited the Kent Police Safety Shop at Bluewater shopping centre and was on her way to a meeting at Dartford Borough Council.

The report said Mrs Barnes was a named driver for a car insured and registered in her husband's name. She later produced a valid certificate which defined her insurance cover as "social, domestic and pleasure" including "to and from a permanent place of work".

It added insurers Oak Underwriting said it had not paid out under a commuting clause but because it was a non-fault claim.

In February, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it was not in the public interest to prosecute.

Image caption Mrs Barnes said she had co-operated with the investigation and the matter had been resolved

Responding to the report, Mrs Barnes issued a statement which said: "This issue was dealt with last February when the CPS, having reviewed the evidence supplied by the IPCC, took the independent decision not to charge me.

"I have fully co-operated with the IPCC's lengthy investigation, and I am pleased that the matter has finally been resolved."

'PR disaster'

But Kent and Medway's Police and Crime Panel criticised the IPCC for taking 13 months to complete the report and the five months it took the watchdog to interview Mrs Barnes.

It said the time taken meant the CPS had to take a decision on prosecution without further investigation.

The process had damaged the PCC, her office, and the administration of justice, the panel said.

It said it had sought an assurance from Mrs Barnes that she had set up a system to ensure she and her staff regularly proved they were fully insured when driving on business.

Politicians have questioned Mrs Barnes's future.

South Thanet Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay said the IPCC report followed controversy over Mrs Barnes's youth commissioner appointments, a Channel 4 documentary, and her vehicle nicknamed Ann Force One.

He said: "It really doesn't end. She's the PCC that keeps on giving. Thankfully we've got elections next year. I don't know if she's considering standing. I hear she might be.

"The people of Kent will have a choice as to who they want to be a rather-more-competent PCC to represent them."

Medway Labour councillor Tristan Osborne has called for Mrs Barnes to be transparent about her intentions to stand again in May.

He said: "After four years of PR disasters, I think it's time she does think about that very closely."