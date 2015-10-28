Dymchurch sea death boy, nine, named as Connor McDonald

Image copyright @Kent_999s Image caption Emergency teams were told a boy had fallen into the sea

A nine-year-old boy who died after falling into the sea off the Kent coast has been named as Connor McDonald.

The youngster, who lived locally, was pulled from the water at Dymchurch by a member of the public on Tuesday afternoon, Dover Coastguard said.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford at about 13:10 GMT.

A spokeswoman for Kent Police said Connor died overnight.

Paul Ketley, principal at Furley Park Primary School in Ashford, said: "He was a popular and fun member of our school community and a talented young sportsman.

"He touched the lives and hearts of all who knew him, he will be missed terribly."

Coastguard watch manager Bob Giles said rescue teams were told he had fallen from rocks by the Martello Towers and a man had gone into the sea to try to help him.

Image copyright @Kent_999s Image caption The scene where the boy was found was cordoned off

He said a lifeboat was launched, the air ambulance service alerted and two boats scrambled from Lydd and Hythe military ranges.

"The lifeboat turned up and the little boy had been taken on to the rocks, I believe, by the man who went into the water to help him," Mr Giles added.

Other reports have suggested Connor had been playing on rocks when he got swept off by a wave.

Matthew Crittenden, a Littlestone RNLI crew member, said: "We would urge people to take extra care and be aware of the dangers... the sea is unpredictable."

Police said the boy's death was not being treated as suspicious.