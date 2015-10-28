Clown mask woman apologises to Tonbridge schoolchildren

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Police said people wearing fancy dress costumes in public should consider their behaviour

A woman who wore a clown mask to frighten schoolchildren has written a letter of apology to those affected after being cautioned by Kent Police.

The 18-year-old admitted causing a public nuisance in the Tonbridge area after the force deployed extra patrols near schools to ensure pupils' safety.

The force refused to say how the letter would be given to the relevant children and did not reveal what it said.

But they said people in costumes in public should consider their behaviour.

"This is not about spoiling people's fun, but preventing unnecessary distress," Ch Insp Dave Pate said.