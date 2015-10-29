Kent knife crime up by 50% in five years

Knife crime recorded in the Kent has gone up by nearly 50% in five years, figures released by the police show.

The number of offences involving knives or sharp instruments rose from 409 in 2010 to 602 last year, according to the Freedom of Information statistics.

Damian Green, Conservative MP for Ashford and former police minister, said more people, particularly young people, were carrying knives.

Kent Police said a very small minority of people carried the weapons.

Figures for recorded crimes involving weapons such as hammers, machetes, syringes or bottles, as well as knives, rose from 723 in 2010 to 937 in 2014.

'Big problem'

Ex-offender Lennox Rodgers, who founded Refocus, a Gravesend charity which works with former prisoners after their release, said the increase was no surprise.

"I would say it is a big problem in Kent and across the country," he said.

Mr Green said the increase could also be because of better crime recording by Kent Police.

"In the past Kent Police have had problems with recording crime properly," he said.

"Their recording systems are much better than they used to be."

Supt Simon Thompson said carrying a knife was not acceptable.

"There is a very small minority of people who choose to carry knives either to intimidate - and in rare cases, hurt others - or for their own protection," he said.