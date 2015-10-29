M20 Operation Stack lorry 'nightmare' raised in Commons

Image copyright PA Image caption Stack was brought in for 32 days this summer

The prospect of gridlock on the M20 next summer under Operation Stack has been raised in the Commons.

Kent MP Helen Whately asked what progress had been made to avoid this year's disruption in 2016.

Transport Minister Robert Goodwill said the key was to sort out issues in France, but it was important to look at how the situation could be improved.

Stack - where lorries wait to cross the Channel on the M20 during disruption - was brought in for 32 days this summer.

It followed strikes by French ferry workers, migrant activity and disruption to cross-Channel rail operations.

Faversham and Mid Kent Conservative MP Ms Whately has described the impact of Stack on her constituents as a "nightmare" - including congestion on local roads and disruption to businesses.

In a separate development, Folkestone and Hythe Conservative MP Damian Collins tweeted he was to meet Chancellor George Osborne to discuss what funding could be made available to find a long-term solution to Stack.

This month, Kent County Council (KCC) leader Paul Carter said Mr Osborne must set aside funding in his Autumn Statement after the council estimated the disruption had cost the county's economy £45m.

Mr Carter said it would cost £150m to build a lorry park at junction 11 and the council has also discussed a £468m package of measures.