Thanet UKIP council leader under fire after Manston plan rejected

Image caption Manston Airport closed in May 2014 with the loss of 150 jobs

A UKIP council leader is under fire after a plan to buy out the Manston airport site was rejected.

Thanet council cabinet voted not to proceed with a compulsory purchase order in partnership with a US firm.

Critics said the decision - which followed legal advice - broke a key UKIP election pledge.

Council leader Chris Wells said UKIP remains "absolutely committed" to reopening the airport and announced interest from four other investors.

But spokesman for the site's owners, Ray Mallon, said: "We are not going anywhere. If the council want to actually engage these four would-be investors - fine, if they want to advance the CPO - fine.

"They will lose and they will lose in spectacular fashion because we have got the law on our side. We own the land and we have got a plan that is in the public interest."

'Condemnation'

During Thursday's meeting, Mr Wells was subjected to jeers from the public gallery and criticism from other councillors.

US firm RiverOak was not given the opportunity to speak but insisted afterwards its bid was credible.

Leader of the Conservative opposition group, Bob Bayford, announced he was willing to lead a coalition to fight the decision.

He said: "In 25 years, I've never seen such interest or depth of feeling as there was last night. There was cross-party condemnation of the leadership.

"UKIP are now a minority so there is an opportunity for us to unite over this issue."

Earlier this month, UKIP lost overall control of the council after a fifth councillor, unhappy with its lack of action over the airport issue, defected.

This week it emerged that a sixth UKIP councillor has left the party.

Mr Bayford confirmed to BBC Radio Kent that Emma Dawson was now a member of the Tories.

'Undemocratic decision'

Defending the vote, Mr Wells said: "What we have done is weighed a potential partner and found them wanting.

"We will now go looking for someone that will fit the bill."

He refused to name the other four potential investors, but said he would look at them as soon as he could.

Conservative MP for Thanet North, Roger Gale, said: "It's not over for Manston, It's not over for RiverOak.

"It might be over for the leader of the council, Chris Wells, because a very bad decision, and I believe a very undemocratic decision, has been taken."