Tunbridge Wells remembers 129 WW1 casualties

Image caption The Tunbridge Wells Advertiser reported the sinking of HMS Hythe, whose final death toll was 155

A Kent town has commemorated the loss of 129 men who drowned when a troopship sank off Turkey during the disastrous WW1 Gallipoli campaign.

The soldiers from the Tunbridge Wells area were among 155 who died 100 years ago when HMS Hythe was rammed by another Royal Navy ship, HMS Sarnia.

They were part of 3rd Kent Fortress Company of volunteers who enlisted and trained together.

A centenary service was held at St Matthew's Church, High Brooms.

The church has a memorial to the men, who are also commemorated at the Cape Helles Memorial on the Gallipoli peninsular.

Image caption Frank Stevens said the families of the men lost, commemorated on the HMS Hythe memorial, were distraught

Author and historian Frank Stevens said the families of those lost were distraught at the news.

"As the postman went around delivering the messages there were shrieks and wails.

"It was quite upsetting to everybody in the area to hear the ladies give vent to their feelings," he said.

The memorial was paid for by Sir David Salomons, the first Jewish Lord Mayor of London who lived in Southborough and raised the 3rd Kent Fortress Company.

His son, Capt Reginald Salomons, died alongside his men on the night of 28 October 1915 after refusing to leave the ship.

"At the official board of inquiry one of the witnesses came forward to say that he gave up his lifejacket for somebody else," said Kathy Chaney, curator of Salomons Museum.

How HMS Hythe was lost

The ship, a converted cross-channel paddle steamer, was approaching the Dardanelles at night without lights.

HMS Sarnia, also without lights, was heading away from the shore empty when it struck the port side of HMS Hythe, which sank in 10 minutes.

There were more than 200 men, including crew, aboard HMS Hythe of whom 155 drowned - 129 of those from Tunbridge Wells and the surrounding districts.

Image caption Among the deaths reported in the local newspaper was that of Albert Wakeford, who left a widow and five children

Among those attending the commemoration service was Timothy Cooper, the great grandson of Albert Wakeford from Rusthall, who was among the dead.

He travelled from South Africa to join other members of his family for the anniversary.

"The story we had was that Albert had lost his life on the Hythe but that it was sunk by a German torpedo," he said.

"But having researched that for many years we know now that's not the case."