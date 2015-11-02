Lorries parked in Shepway lay-bys face ban and fines

Image caption Leaflets in 14 languages are being given out to lorry drivers warning of £70 fines

Lorry drivers who park in lay-bys in east Kent overnight and at weekends are to be told to move or face a £70 fine.

Shepway District Council is taking the action after residents complained of noise, defecation, and rubbish.

Lorries will be banned in the area between the hours of 20:00 and 07:00 GMT on weekdays, and all weekend.

Councillor Malcolm Dearden said leaflets in 14 languages were being given out to drivers, with penalties imposed from 16 November.

He said it had become an "horrendous problem" with 15,000 lorries a day coming down the M20 and M2 into the district, and many drivers not paying to use the lorry parks.

"It's affecting the health, wellbeing and happiness of the people of Shepway," he said.

Sellindge Parish Council chairman Stanley Bull welcomed the crackdown, but said lorries often did not park up until after 23:00 GMT.

"Are there going to be people out at that time of night to move them on or ticket them?" he asked.

Mr Dearden said the initial scheme would obviously have to develop, and cost would be a factor, "but the intention is to fully enforce it as best we can".