Sepp Blatter unveiled as Edenbridge bonfire Guy

Image copyright PA Image caption Sepp Blatter is the most recent in a long line of celebrity Guys

An effigy of Sepp Blatter has been selected to be burned as part of a Kent bonfire society's annual celebrations.

The Fifa president is currently suspended from his position while he is being investigated over corruption allegations.

Previous celebrity Guys have included Apprentice contestant Katie Hopkins, disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, and footballer Wayne Rooney.

The Edenbridge Bonfire Society raises money for local charities.

In 2014, an effigy of Jose Manuel Barroso, the outgoing president of the European Commission was burnt as part of the society's celebrations.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jose Manuel Barroso was chosen after a demand that the UK paid an extra £1.7bn towards the European Union's budget

Image copyright Edenbridge Bonfire Society Image caption Katie Hopkins, the former UK Apprentice contestant, said she was "happy" to be the 2013 Guy

Image copyright PA Image caption Lance Armstrong, the 2012 effigy, was described as "certainly the biggest villain in sport" by the bonfire society after being stripped of seven Tour de France titles for doping offences