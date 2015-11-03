Whitstable school head suspended over falling GCSE results

Image copyright Kent Online Image caption An investigation is to be carried out into Helena Sullivan-Tighe's role in improving the school

The head teacher of a secondary school has been suspended because of concerns about its performance.

Helena Sullivan-Tighe has been removed from duties at The Community College in Whitstable, Kent, after a critical Ofsted report and falling GCSE results.

Parents were told of the suspension in a letter from chair of governors Clarissa Williams.

"There is much to be done to ensure all our students receive their entitlement to the very best education," she said.

Ofsted judged the school to be in need of improvement following an inspection in March.

Provisional GCSE results published last month showed only 28% of students achieved five or more A*-C grades this summer compared with 39% last year and 38% in 2013.

Mrs Williams said there would be an independent investigation into Mrs Sullivan-Tighe's role in implementing necessary changes for improvement.

The mixed school, which specialises in maths and computing, has 774 pupils aged 11 to 18.