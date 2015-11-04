Operation Stack: PM will do 'everything he can' to relieve pressure

The Prime Minister has said he will do "everything he can" to relieve the pressures caused in Kent by Operation Stack.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, David Cameron said Operation Stack - where lorries park on the M20 during cross-Channel disruption - was a "serious problem".

He was responding to a question from Damian Collins, who is the Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe.

Stack was used 32 times during summer.

It followed strikes by French ferry workers, migrant activity and disruption to cross-Channel rail operations.

Image copyright PA Image caption Stack was brought in for 32 days this summer

Mr Collins said: "The Channel Tunnel and Port of Dover are major pieces of national infrastructure, but when there are big disruptions to services it causes chaos on Kent's roads.

"As the government completes its final work on the spending review, will the Prime Minister give special consideration to the need for an urgent and long term solution to Operation Stack?"

Mr Cameron responded: "I absolutely recognise the serious problems that were caused to Kent's residents and businesses when it comes necessary to put into place Operation Stack.

"We've already introduced short-term measures to reduce the impact, including using the temporary availability of Manston airfield as a contingency measure.

"I understand the pressures and we'll do everything we can to relieve them."

In October, Kent County Council (KCC) leader Paul Carter said Mr Osborne must set aside funding in his Autumn Statement after the council estimated the disruption had cost the county's economy £45m.