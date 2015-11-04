Gillian Metcalf's Brazil boat death was unlawful killing

Image copyright Sharratts Image caption Gillian Metcalf died in a boat crash on the Rio Negro river

A verdict of unlawful killing has been recorded on a woman from Kent who died in a boat collision in Brazil.

Gillian Metcalf, from Tenterden, was celebrating her 50th birthday when she died in a crash between two vessels on the Rio Negro river in September 2013.

Two Brazilian boat drivers were found guilty of manslaughter in August and ordered to carry out community service.

An inquest at Folkestone Magistrates' Court heard how Mrs Metcalf had been on a boat with her husband and daughters.

A lawyer who was a founding partner at Sharratts law firm in Brasted, Sevenoaks, Mrs Metcalf died from head injuries .