Kent grammar school to drop four subjects after cash shortfall

Image copyright Google Image caption Oakwood Park Grammar School says it has a funding shortfall

The head of a grammar school in Maidstone has said he has had to cut four subjects from the curriculum, because of funding pressures.

From September 2016, Oakwood Park Grammar will no longer offer Latin, German, classical civilisation or computing, at GCSE or A-level.

In a letter to parents, Kevin Moody said the academy school faced a "very bleak financial situation".

He has encouraged them to write to MPs to lobby the government for more money.

Mr Moody said the shortfall had been caused by the rising cost of National Insurance and employer pensions contributions as well as pay rises for teachers and support staff.

He said: "Unfortunately, our income has not seen any increase to mitigate for this, with the government currently pledging to protect the school budget in cash terms per pupil but no increases, unless of course there is a big expansion in pupil numbers which we do not envisage happening."

He added all pupils currently studying for either GCSEs or A-levels in the subjects due to be dropped will be allowed to finish their courses.

The school currently has about 1,000 students.

Thomas Tugendhat, who is the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, where many of Oakwood Park's pupils live, defended the government's funding for the school.

He said: "I'm really proud we are paying teachers properly and that's a really important thing to do. I'm also very proud the government has done to defend the budget and now to guarantee the same income per pupil.

"What is important to note here, is that many schools are under these pressures."

He added that the school should investigate "sharing" courses with other nearby schools.