Gravesend hit-and-run victim was Lithuanian man visiting ill son

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Rimantas Karvelis had travelled to Kent from Lithuania to visit his son in hospital

A man who died following a hit-and-run in Gravesend had travelled from Lithuania to visit his son in hospital.

Rimantas Karvelis, 56, was hit by a black Vauxhall Astra that failed to stop just before 18:45 BST on 24 October in London Road.

He was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries but died on 3 November, Kent Police said.

His family described him as a "magnificent dad" and "an amazing person".

Mr Karvelis had been on a one-month holiday to visit one of his two sons in hospital in Dartford.

His other son, Audrius Karvelis, who has travelled back from the US, said: "I can't believe he's gone, my magnificent dad, who came here to visit my brother and encourage him to fight Guillain-Barre syndrome at Darenth Valley Hospital.

"Our life has changed irrevocably - we are shocked and deeply saddened.

"He was an amazing person, a real example to others."

The Vauxhall Astra was later found abandoned in Grange Road.

Three people have been arrested and released on bail, Kent Police said.