Driver charged after fatal collision with pedestrian in Gravesend

A driver has been charged with causing the death of a pedestrian.

Rimantas Karvelis, 56, from Lithuania, was seriously injured on 24 October in London Road, Gravesend. He was taken to hospital in London and died on 3 November.

Costica Ciapa, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He will also face five other charges when he appears at Medway Magistrates' Court on 31 May.

They are: dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision, causing death while driving a vehicle unlicensed and causing death while driving a vehicle uninsured.

Update 28 June 2017: In September 2016, Ciapa was sentenced to 12 months in prison and disqualified from driving for two and a half years.

He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after a collision, failing to report a collision, causing death while driving a vehicle unlicensed and causing death while driving a vehicle uninsured.