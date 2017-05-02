Medway Council Twitter hackers announce 'end to council tax'

Image copyright Twitter

Hackers have targeted a council Twitter feed - announcing an end to council tax and free parking for all.

The unknown offender seized control of the Medway Council feed at about 19:45 BST.

Its first tweet announced: "The Medway Council Twitter feed has been taken over by the citizens of Medway."

Hackers went on to publish a string of Tweets which were removed about 10 minutes later. The authority apologised for any offence caused.

It tweeted: "Our account was hacked for a short time earlier this evening.

"Sorry for any offence caused by the tweets which have now been removed."

During the security breach, around nine tweets were sent including one which promised: "We're also going to introduce decent schools. About time eh?".

The hackers also announced an end to Rochester's Dickens Festival.

Celia Glynn-Williams, head of communication at Medway Council, said action was taken to secure the account as quickly as possible.

She added: "We are sorry for any offence caused by the messages that were tweeted.

"We take the security of our account very seriously and are looking into how this happened."