Maidstone man's death 'no longer suspicious'

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services arrived at the property to find a body

Two people arrested over the death of a man in Kent have been released without charge.

The man in his 40s was dead by the time paramedics arrived at a property in Middlesex Road, Maidstone, on 11 March.

A man and a woman who were arrested shortly after and bailed are no longer under investigation.

A Kent Police spokesman said the death is no longer being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the coroner.