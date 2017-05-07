Kent

Dover Banksy mural shows star chiselled off EU flag

  • 7 May 2017
Mural Image copyright Banksy
Image caption The piece appeared near Dover's ferry terminal

A mural of a workman removing a star from the EU flag has been confirmed as the work of graffiti artist Banksy.

The piece appeared on a building on the A20 in Kent overnight.

Pictures of the mural, near Dover's ferry terminal, have been posted on Banksy's Instagram account, and a representative confirmed it was his.

The mysterious artist is known for his political pieces. His latest comes as the UK heads towards a general election and Britain prepares to leave the EU.

