Dover Banksy mural shows star chiselled off EU flag
A mural of a workman removing a star from the EU flag has been confirmed as the work of graffiti artist Banksy.
The piece appeared on a building on the A20 in Kent overnight.
Pictures of the mural, near Dover's ferry terminal, have been posted on Banksy's Instagram account, and a representative confirmed it was his.
The mysterious artist is known for his political pieces. His latest comes as the UK heads towards a general election and Britain prepares to leave the EU.
