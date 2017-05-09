Banksy 'EU star' mural vandalised

Image copyright David Joseph Wright Image caption The graffiti was added between rungs of a ladder depicted in the Banksy mural

A mural by Banksy showing a workman removing a star from the EU flag has been vandalised.

The street artist's latest work, believed to be a comment on the UK's impending exit from the European Union, appeared in Dover on Sunday morning.

Since its unveiling, the words "The Clash" have been daubed between the rungs of the workman's ladder.

Dover District Council said it would be monitoring the artwork, on York Street, using CCTV.

A council spokesman said: "We are aware of the continuing interest around the artwork attributed to Banksy.

"The building is not owned by Dover District Council, and we have no other plans to take action to protect the artwork at this time."

Image copyright Banksy Image caption The piece appeared near Dover's ferry terminal

In 2014, a Banksy mural of a woman staring at an empty plinth was painted on a wall in Folkestone was vandalised with an obscene image.

It was shipped to the USA to be sold, but was returned to Folkestone in 2015 after a lengthy High Court battle.

Ownership was disputed between an art charity and the bosses of an arcade where the graffiti appeared.

The Folkestone Creative Foundation said they thought the Dover Banksy would be impossible to sell due to its size, and the cost of removal.

The owners of the building have yet to comment.

BBC - iWonder - How did Banksy become the world's most famous vandal?