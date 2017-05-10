Banksy 'Brexit' mural could be removed from Dover

Image copyright AP Image caption The piece appeared near Dover's ferry terminal on Sunday

A Banksy mural in Dover showing a workman chiselling a star from the EU flag could be removed and sold, the owners of the building have said.

The Godden family said they were looking at options with the Bankrobber Gallery in London for the artwork.

They said: "We are exploring options for the retention, removal or sale of the piece."

The Goddens previously lost a High Court battle after trying to sell another Banksy mural they owned.

The building near Dover's ferry terminal is due to be demolished as part of a regeneration project.

"We will look to benefit local charities with proceeds from any sale of the [Dover] piece," said the family, which has a large property portfolio.

Image caption Art Buff appeared on a wall of a building, in Payers Park in Folkestone, also owned by the Godden family

Dover District Council has said it will be using CCTV to monitor the artwork, on York Street, after it was defaced.

In 2014, a Banksy mural of a woman staring at an empty plinth was painted on a wall of an amusement arcade, also owned by the Godden family.

The work entitled Art Buff was shipped to the USA to be sold, but was returned to Folkestone in 2015 after a lengthy High Court battle.

