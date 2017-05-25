Man jailed after 15 people hurt in Medway car crash

From the section

Image copyright Toby Diamond Image caption The crash happened on the Medway City Estate business park

A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after his car ploughed into 15 pedestrians.

Harlee Pendergast, 18, of Green Lane, Eltham, in south-east London, crashed his car into the crowd while speeding on an industrial estate.

Four men were seriously injured and a further five required hospital treatment, Woolwich Crown Court heard.

Pendergast was jailed for 18-months and also disqualified from driving for four years.

The crash happened on Sir Thomas Longley Road, on the Medway City Estate in Strood, Kent, at about 22:15 BST on 30 September 2016.