Man jailed after 15 people hurt in Medway car crash
A man has been jailed for dangerous driving after his car ploughed into 15 pedestrians.
Harlee Pendergast, 18, of Green Lane, Eltham, in south-east London, crashed his car into the crowd while speeding on an industrial estate.
Four men were seriously injured and a further five required hospital treatment, Woolwich Crown Court heard.
Pendergast was jailed for 18-months and also disqualified from driving for four years.
The crash happened on Sir Thomas Longley Road, on the Medway City Estate in Strood, Kent, at about 22:15 BST on 30 September 2016.