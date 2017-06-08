Halstead boiling water burglary duo's sentences increased

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Daniel Wallace (left) and Kacey Adams were jailed for life at Chelmsford Crown Court

Two "barbaric" burglars who tied up a couple in their home and poured boiling water over their heads have had their sentences almost doubled.

John and Janis Buswell were tied up with cable ties and tortured during a two-hour ordeal in Halstead, Kent.

Daniel Wallace and Kacey Adams were jailed Chelmsford Crown Court in April.

Judges at the Court of Appeal said their original sentences did not reflect the "extreme gravity" of the crimes.

Adams, 34, of Covert Road, Ilford, and Wallace, 33, of St Mary's, Barking, admitted aggravated burglary and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They had earlier been found guilty of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot in the face in a revenge attack.

Adams and Wallace were jailed for life with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Their sentences were appealed by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Image copyright Ferrari Press Agency Image caption John and Janis Buswell were tied up and had boiling water from a kettle poured over them

At the Court of Appeal in London, the minimum term was increased to 23 years.

Lady Justice Victoria Sharp, Mr Justice Oliver Popplewell and Judge Martin Picton said it was a "quite exceptional case".

Mrs Buswell was left permanently disfigured after two kettles of boiling water were poured on her, the court heard.

The men poured one kettle over her husband and made threats to further injure the couple.

Image caption Mr and Mrs Buswell no longer live in the house where they were attacked

They fled with £50,000 before going to Dubai, and were arrested on their return with more than £18,000 of luxury goods in their luggage.

In her victim impact statement, Mrs Buswell described her attackers as "barbaric".

The conspiracy to murder charge was related to a drive-by shooting in Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex, in May 2016 which their victim survived.