Leonard Naylor Gravesend death: Defendant's conspiracy charge dismissed

Image copyright PA Image caption Father-of-one Leonard Naylor was shot dead on his driveway

A judge has dismissed the case against one of four men charged with conspiring to murder a man in Kent 16 years ago.

Leonard Naylor, 46, was shot on the driveway of his home in Bracondale Avenue, Gravesend, on 18 April 2001.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Judge Jeremy Carey granted an application on behalf of Kane Ward, 52, of Upminster, London, to dismiss the charge against him.

Three others also accused of conspiracy to murder will appear in court at a later date.

They are: Robert Blackwell, 50, of Atlas Road in Plaistow, London; David Carvel, 52, of Plains Farm Close, Colchester, Essex; and Terence Barry, 44, of no fixed address.