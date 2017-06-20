Man charged with Ramsgate street stab murder
20 June 2017
A man has been charged over the death of a man who collapsed in the road after being stabbed.
Michael Ward, 40, collapsed in Bush Avenue in Ramsgate at about 17:00 BST on Sunday and died at the scene.
He had been stabbed in the leg in St John's Crescent before he drove to Bush Avenue, Kent Police said.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court later.